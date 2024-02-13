Pratt & Whitney announced it has opened its India Digital Capability Center (IDCC) in Bengaluru to accelerate innovation and digital and business transformation for the company’sworldwide operations.

The Bengaluru facility will have collaborations with other RTX businesses in India including Collins Aerospace and RTX Enterprise Services.

Pratt & Whitney’s IDCC in Bengaluru plans to have 300 employees by 2027. It will work on digital tech for Pratt & Whitney’s transformation, Rahul Dharni, vice president and global chief information officer, Pratt & Whitney told businessline. The company currently employs 600 people in India.

“The expansion of Pratt & Whitney’s digital technology presence in Bengaluru will allow us to leverage India’s aviation and technology talent and accelerate our digital transformation,” said Dharni.

Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt & Whitney, India, said, “With $40 million invested in engineering and supply chain operation centres in the past two years, Pratt & Whitney continues to grow its presence and contribution to India’s aerospace ecosystem with this additional multi-million-dollar investment in the IDCC.”

Pratt & Whitney’s other investments in Bengaluru include three R&D centres in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Indian Engineering Centre, and India Capability Centre.

RTX, the US-based aerospace company, operates in India through four divisions: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense. It currently employs more than 5,000 professionals in India.