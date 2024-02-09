Airbus has inked a contract with Dynamatic Technologies for the manufacturing of door variants designed for the Airbus A220, the company’s newest addition to its aircraft portfolio.

This deal is Airbus’ second with an Indian firm in under a year, following a contract signed in March last year with Tata Advanced Systems for the A320’s cargo doors.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed the timeliness and importance of aerospace manufacturing in India, stating, “This is the right time to be in India. This is the right time to invest in India.” Scindia highlighted India’s dual strategy of establishing final assembly lines while concurrently developing an ancillary ecosystem for potential assembly line expansions in the future. He further emphasized the government’s commitment to developing human resources in aviation, citing a record 1,100 commercial pilot licenses issued.

The A220 program’s expansion aligns with Airbus’s strategy to boost India’s aerospace capabilities, with components and technologies already contributing to every Airbus commercial aircraft. This move is poised to strengthen India’s position as a key resource hub, fostering industrial growth in the aerospace sector.

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, emphasized Airbus’ commitment to ‘Make in India,’ stating, “Airbus continues to walk the talk on ‘Make in India’. This contract with our trusted partner Dynamatic is a step change in aerospace manufacturing in India because this work package will involve complex system integration that will bring new capabilities to the Indian ecosystem.”

The A220, with a range of up to 3,600 nautical miles and seating for 100 to 160 passengers, is well-suited for India’s UDAN scheme, promoting regional connectivity and economic growth. The manufacturing facility for A220 doors will offer opportunities for the Indian private sector in the competitive aviation industry, contributing to reduced import dependence and increased exports.

Airbus’ expanding footprint in India includes the assembly lines for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara and the H125 helicopter. With components and technologies made in India contributing to every Airbus commercial aircraft, the company currently procures approximately $750 million worth of components and services annually, with plans to increase this figure to $1.5 billion in the next few years.