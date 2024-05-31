PVR INOX Ltd has entered into partnership with Star Sports Network to live screen the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in India. Under the partnership, the multiplex chain will live screen all India matches in the league stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final across more than 121 cinemas in over 45 cities nationwide.

The matches will be screened in metros as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Guwahati, Goa, Nagpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram . “The initiative underscores PVR INOX’s commitment to providing exceptional entertainment experiences and leveraging its advanced cinematic technology to bring major sporting events to the big screen,” it added.

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, said, Last year, we witnessed an overwhelming response from audiences, with an influx of footfalls to our screenings across cities, affirming the immense popularity and success of this initiative.”

Vikram Passi, Head - Marketing, Star Sports Network, said, “This partnership will transform into dynamic mini-stadiums, providing a vibrant space for fans to unite and cheer for Team India. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to creating a communal and joyous atmosphere around cricket, highlighting its unifying power.”

