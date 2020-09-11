Ramco Cements to broadbase production facilities

Covid-19’s ‘heart of darkness’
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
With the completion of its ongoing capacity expansion at strategic locations across southern and eastern regions, Ramco Cements’ production will be broadbased geographically.
As the cement industry is seeing a recovery post-Covid-19 period, cement companies are hopeful of reaping the benefits from demand revival and also from the emerging opportunity that could come from increased infrastructure spending in the medium to long term.
“The granularity in our customer base across many individual house builders and small buyers ensures revenue spread across large base and insulates us from the risk of dependence on a few large accounts. Also, a large portion of our capacities are now in the eastern belt of the country where we expect high growth potential,” said AV Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Cements.
The ₹5,423-crore company is creating new grinding and clinkerisation capacities at a total cost of ₹3,500 crore in southern and eastern regions. The balance capex to be incurred as on June 30 was ₹1,180 crore.
Also, the completion of its ongoing projects is expected to bring major benefits. The expansion will help establish new markets in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal and proximity of grinding units to target markets will ensure supply chain efficiency. The projects will strengthen in-house clinker availability. Also, the installation of 39.15 MW of waste heat recovery system will reduce its carbon footprint.
The company had a combined manufacturing capacity of about 18 million tonne per annum (mtpa) as on March 31, 2020, spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. It secured about three-fourths of its revenues from the southern market.
It has also been operating 2 mtpa capacity in Kolaghat (West Bengal) and 0.95 mtpa capacity in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to service the eastern market, which formed about 20 per cent of overall sales.
Its business and share in the fast-growing eastern market will become stronger with the commissioning of 1.05 mtpa expansion unit in Visakhapatnam in March 2020 and expected commissioning of Odisha unit (1 mtpa) soon.
Its greenfield unit at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh with 2.25 mtpa of clinker capacity and 1 mtpa of cement capacity is expected to be completed by the end of this fiscal. The plant will have railway siding, 10 MW WHRS and 15 MW thermal power capacity. Besides, expansion of clinkering capacity at Jayanthipuram Plant, Andhra Pradesh, from 3 mtpa to 4.50 mtpa along with WHRS capacity of 27 MW is in progress. Both these projects are expected to be completed by end of this fiscal.
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
We test-drive the new sub-compact SUV from Kia to find out what its USPs are. Is it the best yet? And should ...
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...