Ramky Enviro, GHMC commission construction & demolition waste recycling plant in Hyderabad

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have commissioned a new Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.
The Jeedimetla plant is another step in the company’s efforts to help address the problem of low C&D waste recycling rate of the country. The plant is equipped to handle the collection, transportation, processing and management of C&D waste generated in and around Hyderabad. It has the capacity to process up to 500 tonnes of C&D waste for recycling per day. It operates under a public-private partnership model.
After commissioning the plant on Saturday, KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for MA&UD, Industries, and IT&C) said, “The city will soon have another plant of 500 tonnes capacity. In Hyderabad, about 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste gets generated per day. We will set up two more plants in the east and west sides of the city. This is the biggest C&D waste plant in south India.”
M Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, said, “This new C&D plant, equipped with a processing capacity to handle up to 500 tonnes of waste, will help the city build up its waste recycling capabilities to address the long-standing issue of construction debris dumping on roadsides, open plots, and other places.”
“While it will be a relief to the city which will clear lot of road side heaps and heaps in parks and open places in the city, it is able to recycle and recover more than 90 per cent of the materials collected,” Reddy said.
Recent research by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) reveals that India only manages to recover and recycle about 1 per cent of its C&D waste. “To improve C&D waste recycling and management in India, our country and its cities will need many more such facility,” Reddy added.
This is one of India’s biggest C&D plant and can recover up to 95 per cent of the waste. The waste can help create end products such as tiles, Paver blocks and sand. The Paver blocks can be used for the construction of footpaths.
