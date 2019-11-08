Raymond to demerge core lifestyle business; shareholders to get shares in the ratio of 1:1

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
Raymond Limited has announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through the mirror shareholding structure. Every shareholder of Raymond will be issued shares of the new company in the ratio of 1:1.
“The move will create a clear demarcation of lifestyle and other businesses leading to the simplification of the group structure,” the company said in a statement.
In another development, Raymond announced the allotment of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to JKIT, an associate company against infusion of the net proceeds of the JKIT land sale that was announced in October 2019.
A total of Rs 350 crore will be used to repay the debt, thus deleveraging the balance sheet of Raymond.
Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond, said, “As we continue to build capacities for enhanced performance and delivery across verticals, demerging the core lifestyle business is an affirmative step that will also simplify the group structure.”
Sanjay Bahl, Group Chief Financial Officer, Raymond, said, “In line with our stated strategy of asset monetisation, infusion of the net proceeds of the JKIT land sale in Raymond will help us in debt reduction, leading to better operational efficiencies. As our balance sheet will get leaner, it will lead to better profitability at the group level.”
“The demerger of the lifestyle business will enable the demerged company and the resulting companies to have focused strategy and specialisation for sustained growth and the ability to attract investors for better access to capital,” Bahl added.
The lifestyle business has a network of over 1,500 stores across more than 600 towns and cities. It has an integrated play in the textile, apparel and garmenting segments, both in the domestic and global markets.
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...