Renault launches 7-seater Triber, prices starting at Rs 4.95 lakh

Renault India on Wednesday launched its all new Triber, a 7-seater B-segment car priced between Rs.4.95 lakh and Rs.6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Powered by 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, it will be available in four trims -- RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ -- with manual transmission and promises to give 20kmpl.

"Renault Triber will reinvent the game in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. With its attractive pricing, Triber is the perfect fit for Indian customers, who place a high premium on value proposition in a car purchase decision," Venkatram Mamillapalle, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Renault India said here at the launch.