Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in association with the Forest Department of the Government of Gujarat, has completed the construction of parapets around 1,534 open wells in Gir Protected Area, the company said in an official release here on Thursday. This initiative aims at safeguarding the animals of the wilderness, particularly the Asiatic Lion, from injuries and death.

Also read: Tesla in talks with Reliance to set up EV manufacturing arm in India

RIL had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Forest Department of Government of Gujarat in June 2021 for the construction of parapet walls around open wells in the Gir Protected Area. Under the leadership and guidance of wildlife lover and Director of Corporate Affairs at RIL, Parimal Nathwani, the company has constructed parapet wall around 638 open wells in Savarkundla and Tulsishyam of Gir East Region and 896 parapet walls in Maliya, Talala and Kodinar of Gir West Region.

“We are closely working with the forest department of Government of Gujarat for protection of wildlife in Gir, especially Asiatic Lion, as we are committed to the conservation of wildlife. This initiative of ours will play a major role in saving Asiatic Lions and other wild animals who lose life or get serious injuries by falling into open wells in and around Gir Protected Area,” Nathwani added.

Under a similar initiative in the past, parapets have been built around 1,294 wells in the Gir Protected Area.