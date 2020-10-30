Companies

RIL profit hit by oil business weakness in September quarter

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's profit fell 15% in the September quarter as the coronavirus crisis crushed demand at its dominant oil refining and petrochemicals businesses.

Reliance said on Friday consolidated profit slipped to ₹9,567 crore ($1.29 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from ₹11,262 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected ₹8,548 crore , Refinitiv data showed.

Refining revenue dipped 36%, said Reliance, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex. Petrochemicals revenue fell 23%.

Meanwhile, Reliance's Jio telecom unit - India's largest by subscribers - continued to be a bright spot as revenue surged 33%.

Overall, revenue from operations for Reliance slid 24% to ₹1.16 lakh crore.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 30, 2020
Quarterly Results
Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.