RJio posts net profit of ₹2,844 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), posted a net profit of ₹2,844 crore, up from ₹990 crore recorded during the same period a year ago.

RJio had posted a net profit of ₹2,520 crore in the sequential first quarter ended June 30, the company said in a statement.

During the reporting quarter, RJIo’s total income rose to ₹17,678 crore, up from ₹13,157 crore recorded during the same period a year ago, and ₹16,833 crore posted in the June quarter.