Info-tech

RJio posts net profit of ₹2,844 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), posted a net profit of ₹2,844 crore, up from ₹990 crore recorded during the same period a year ago.

RJio had posted a net profit of ₹2,520 crore in the sequential first quarter ended June 30, the company said in a statement.

During the reporting quarter, RJIo’s total income rose to ₹17,678 crore, up from ₹13,157 crore recorded during the same period a year ago, and ₹16,833 crore posted in the June quarter.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 30, 2020
Reliance Jio
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.