Companies

Royal Enfield’s anniversary edition of Twins sold out in 2 minutes

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 06, 2021

Sixty units each of the Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 were available for customers on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has sold 120 units of its anniversary edition of Twins in just 2 minutes today.

Launched in celebration of Royal Enfield’s rich and storied legacy, the 60 Interceptor INT 650’s and 60 Continental GT 650’s garnered an overwhelming response, according to a statement.

Sixty each of the Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 were available for customers on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The sale opened at 7:00 pm on December 6, and all the bikes were sold within 120 seconds.

Unveiled at EICMA 2021, 480 units of the Anniversary of Edition 650 Twin motorcycles are made available globally. It comes with a rich black-chrome colour scheme and handcrafted brass tank badges to represent the brand’s 120-year journey

The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles and a special blacked-out Royal Enfield genuine motorcycling accessory kits as well as an extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year over and above the 3-year OEM warranty.

The limited-edition motorcycles will also be available for customers to buy in South-East Asia, Americas and European markets soon, it said.

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

two-wheelers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like