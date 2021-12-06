Royal Enfield’s anniversary edition of Twins sold out in 2 minutes

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has sold 120 units of its anniversary edition of Twins in just 2 minutes today.

Launched in celebration of Royal Enfield’s rich and storied legacy, the 60 Interceptor INT 650’s and 60 Continental GT 650’s garnered an overwhelming response, according to a statement.

Sixty each of the Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 were available for customers on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The sale opened at 7:00 pm on December 6, and all the bikes were sold within 120 seconds.

Unveiled at EICMA 2021, 480 units of the Anniversary of Edition 650 Twin motorcycles are made available globally. It comes with a rich black-chrome colour scheme and handcrafted brass tank badges to represent the brand’s 120-year journey

The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles and a special blacked-out Royal Enfield genuine motorcycling accessory kits as well as an extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year over and above the 3-year OEM warranty.

The limited-edition motorcycles will also be available for customers to buy in South-East Asia, Americas and European markets soon, it said.