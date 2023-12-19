Bengaluru-based Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels has introduced a new upscale experience through their latest property the Regenta Inn Bhavani, located in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Currently, it operates 97 operational properties in total.

The new property is located just minutes away from the central bus stand, 15 minutes from the central train station, a 3-hour drive from Tirupati Airport, and an 8-hour drive from Bengaluru. In addition, the property blends traditional charm with contemporary amenities, reflecting the city’s rich heritage and progressive ethos.

The hotel has 41 rooms, including six lavish suites, is ideally situated near landmarks such as Mypadu Beach, Sri Ranganathaswamy, and Penchalakona Temples, and is a short walk from the City Shopping Area, offering a convenient retreat for visitors seeking cultural experiences and shopping indulgences.

Chander K. Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “Our mission is to provide an unparalleled experience for all our guests, whether for business or leisure. Every aspect of Regenta Inn Bhavani has been crafted as a testament to Nellore’s dynamic, inspiring, and welcoming spirit.”