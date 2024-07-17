Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has set up a special cell to coordinate with its coal users to ensure better transparency.

The company held a stakeholders meet on Tuesday telling the customers how ready it is with e-auctions process. The company’s Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram, addressing the customers, spelled out what are the advantages SCCL customers have vis-à-vis other companies.

For example, in Coal India, the time limit for e-auction sale order is only 45 days while in Singareni it is 90 days. “If any customer shows a reasonable reason to extend the time limit further, they are given the flexibility to extend the time limit of the sale order for another 90 days. This facility is not available in Coal India,” he said.

In other coal companies the time limit for payment of full amount after e-auction is only 13 days while in Singareni it has been fixed as 27 working days time limit, he said.

If any e-auction customer wants to cancel the sale order while taking coal, they can inform online and not only will the cancellation process be approved, but the related coal deposit will be refunded immediately, he said.

Also, the reserve price for non-power customers is 20 per cent in other companies, but in Singreni, it is only 5 per cent making it very convenient for customers, the CMD said.