Schneider Electric opens first Smart Distribution Centre in India

Schneider Electric has opened its first Smart Distribution Center in the country.

“Early results from this digitisation initiative are showing expected energy savings of 10 to 12 per cent and an increase in logistics efficiency of 5 cent at the site,” a company statement said.

This Smart Distribution Center in Mumbai is the first of Schneider Electric’s showcase Smart Distribution Centers that has been set up as a third-party logistics site, in this instance in association with global logistics giant, DHL.

This is Schneider Electric’s fifth Smart Distribution Center launch in 2019, following inaugurations in Australia, China, Brazil and France, the statement added.

Asset performance management – predictive analytics have been implemented for reduced downtime and more efficient operations, and machine learning has increased asset control, availability and reliability, the statement said.