Schneider Electric partners with Brinc to bring its accelerator programme to India

In a move to boost entrepreneurship in the country, Schneider Electric has announced a partnership with Brinc to bring the latter’s accelerator programme to India.

This partnership is part of Schneider Electric’s Innovation at the Edge Program which invests, incubates and partners with start-ups and large companies to co-innovate the future of energy, and has more than 40 start-up partnerships and incubation projects.

Successful candidates who apply to Brinc’s three-month IoT & Connected Hardware Accelerator will receive $125,000, $25,000 in Brinc services credit, access to Schneider Electric’s customers, mentorship and market knowledge in exchange for 10 per cent equity in the start-up.

Applications are open to entrepreneurs from India and around the world who must be present in Hong Kong for one month of the programme for on-site training, after which two months of the programme can be done remotely. Applications for the programme are open till August 10.

“We’re excited to partner with Brinc to find the next disruptive idea in energy and industrial automation,” said Rodolphe Heliot, V-P, Business Incubation, at Schneider Electric. “We are particularly interested in technology accelerating the convergence between information technology and operational technology.”

The programme is looking to invest in entrepreneurs developing the next generation of technology to address challenges of data acquisition, connection and analysis for Industry 4.0. IoT devices and platforms will enable new applications and services in buildings, infrastructure and manufacturing, including the ability to link automation systems with enterprise planning, scheduling and product life cycle systems.

Brinc is a global venture accelerator with programmes in IoT & Connected Hardware, Drones & Robotics, Food Technology and Industrial IoT. With offices in Hong Kong, China, West Asia, Europe and India, Brinc provides supportive services and capital to help founders move quickly as they build, launch and scale their businesses. Brinc's portfolio of 79 companies comes from 28 countries, are 64 per cent B2B and 36 per cent B2C which have been selected from over 5,700 applications.