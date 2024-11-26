Homegrown social media company ShareChat is projected to achieve profitability by the end of FY25. As of October, the company reported being fully profitable, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 15 percent.

ShareChat attributes its profitability to revenue growth and cost optimisation efforts. The company’s revenue increased by 33 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹718 crore in FY24, up from ₹540 crore in FY23.

The company reduced its adjusted EBITDA losses by 67 percent, from ₹2,400 crore in FY23 to ₹793 crore in FY24. It further anticipates reducing EBITDA losses for FY25 to nearly one-third of FY24 levels and expects the consolidated business to generate positive cash flow by early FY26.

Commenting on the financials, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder, ShareChat & Moj said, “Over the past few years we have been successful in cutting our costs significantly and ramping up our revenue. This, coupled with our strategic investment in product development and recommendation engine, has charted our path to profitability, with the ShareChat app achieving EBITDA profitability.”

ShareChat’s advertising revenue rose by 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹315 crore, driven by a diversified client base across sectors, particularly FMCG and mid-market advertisers. The live streaming segment recorded a 41 percent y-o-y increase, reaching ₹402 crore in FY24, supported by growth in the paying user base across both ShareChat and Moj platforms.

Founded in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan, ShareChat operates social media platforms such as the ShareChat app and Moj, with over 180 million monthly active users across India. Its investors include EDBI, Temasek Holdings, Google, The Times Group, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, HarbourVest, India Quotient, Mirae-Naver Asia Growth Fund, Tiger Global, Snap, Twitter, Lightspeed, and Elevation Capital.

