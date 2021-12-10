Shiprocket to raise $185 million in Series E round

The Shah of Mahindra
Logistics aggregator Shiprocket has signed definitive agreements for a $185 million (₹1,380 crore) Series E funding round co-led by Zomato Ltd, Temasek and Lightrock India. New investors, Moore Strategic Ventures and 9unicorns are also participating in this round, along with existing investors, InfoEdge Ventures and March Capital.
Notable angel investors Brijesh Agrawal (IndiaMART), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Sanil Sachar (Huddle Ventures), Varun Alagh (Mamaearth), Sameer Mehta & Aman Gupta (Boat Electronics) and Ashish Gupta (Helion Ventures) also participated in this round.
This will take the start-up’s total funding for 2021 to $280 million. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Shiprocket on this transaction.
Shiprocket will deploy the freshly infused capital towards core product expansion, research & development, talent acquisition, and developing a comprehensive suite of products targeted at retailers to deliver seamless, high-quality, post-order customer experience in line with that of large e-commerce platforms.
A part of the funds will also be directed towards the platform’s new strategic initiatives, including hyperlocal delivery services with low turnaround times (TATs), through extensive courier partnerships and fulfillment networks, global expansion starting from the Middle East, and merger and acquisitions to expand its tech stack.
Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Shiprocket said, “As the market leader in aggregated shipments for the SME and D2C market selling online, we aim to set the benchmark for the post purchase experience, while delivering significant value to all our stakeholders.”
Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Co-founder, Zomato Ltd said, “Shiprocket plugs a big hole in the e-commerce space by offering customers of direct-to-consumer brands a seamless post checkout experience, including delivery. We are excited to partner with Saahil and the team at Shiprocket as they march towards creating game-changing hyperlocal e-commerce infrastructure in the country.”
