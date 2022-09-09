Siemens Healthineers inks partnerships to improve CVD, cancer care

German medical device company Siemens Healthineers has announced partnerships with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) and Narayana Health (NH).

The company will work with the three organisations in the areas of improving access to care, advancing cardiovascular care, enhancing the quality of cancer care for the community, and developing fellowship programs in the oncology space.

“India is a strategic market for Siemens Healthineers and it plays an important role in global innovation and technology expansion to achieve the future of healthcare,” said Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Healthineers. He added that the partnerships will build on SHI’s focus on fighting the most threatening diseases, enabling efficient operations, and expanding access to patient care.

The collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is aimed at driving research and co-creation of technologies that improve imaging and address access to care.

Affordable healthcare

According to Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, the collaboration will allow their researchers to develop technologies for better and more affordable healthcare outcomes. With the establishment of the IISc Medical School and Bagchi-Parathasarathy Hospital, both organisations believe that the partnership will strengthen the focus on integrating science, engineering, and medicine.

To advance cardiovascular care and digital transformation in healthcare by building on the capabilities of both organisations, SIM has signed a partnership with Narayana Health. The collaboration between SHI and HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG) is to enhance the quality and impact of cancer care for the community at large and develop fellowship programs to advance research and academics in the oncology space.

“India’s innovation capabilities have improved significantly. We are working to improve the patient management system through digital technologies to reduce the gap between the patient and the physician. The objective is to increase efficiency through precise digital solutions,” said Dileep Mangsuli, Development Center head, Siemens Healthineers

The company said the partnerships are for a period of three to five years and can be extended further based on the outcome. SHI had also committed an investment of ₹1,300 crore (€160 million) to establish a new campus housing research and development, manufacturing, and sales, and an innovation centre in Bengaluru.