Singareni Collieries hikes retirement age to 61 years

The board of directors of State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited has approved the increase in the retirement age of its employees and executives from 60 years to 61 years with effect from March 31.

After the 557th board of directors meeting held at Singareni Bhavan today, N Sridhar, Chairman & Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, informed that after the retirement age of all State government employees was increased from 58 to 61 years, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was keen that this to be implemented in Singareni during the July 20 meeting with Singareni area public representatives.

This move will benefit 43,899 employees and workers of Singareni. About 39 officials who retired between March 31 and June 30 and 689 workers will be re-appointed.

Compassionate job placements

Till now the compassionate job placements were given only for sons and unmarried daughters but due to the representation from the trade unions Board has given approval for the amendment to extend the opportunity to the married and divorced daughter of employees who are dependent are also eligible for jobs. The Board also gave consent for implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in SCCL jobs.

The board also accorded consent for a ₹60-crore budget for CSR activities for the financial year 2021-22.

As per the request from the State government, the Board also consented to allot 201 plots of 85 sq.ft each at Singareni colony to the residents who have been displaced due to highway expansion at Srirampur area.