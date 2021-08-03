Singareni Collieries logs 102% growth in July coal production

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has had good coal production and dispatch numbers during July 2021 and April to July this fiscal.

Against the target of producing 47.56 lakh tonnes (lt), Singareni achieved 48.67 lakh tonnes with a growth of 102.34 per cent against 28.5 lakh tonnes achieved in the Covid-hit July last year.

Singareni dispatched 50.29 lakh tonnes of coal against the target of 45.56 lt with a growth rate of 110.39 per cent. Last year July, it had dispatched only 28.5 lt.

In the removal of overburden (OB) at the Open cast Mines (OCPs) it achieved 296.16 lakh cubic meters of OB as against 195.2 lakh cubic meters in July last year.

The company achieved coal production of 204.36 lakh tonnes during the last four months this year as against 123.5 lakh MT last year. The coal dispatch was 217.25 lt this year when compared to 113.8 lt last year.

SCCL CMD N Sridhar lauded the employees and officials for record coal production and dispatch during the first four months of this year and requested them to continue the same spirit and achieve new milestones.