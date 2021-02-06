Singareni Collieries sets stiff target of 70-mt coal output for FY22

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited has set a stiff target of 70 million tonnes of coal production for the year 2021-22, a significant jump from the likely output for the Covid-hit 2020-21.

The State-owned coal mining company’s production was impacted due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and later due to heavy rains during a couple of months this financial year.

Following a high level meeting chaired by N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, it was decided to step up output during February and March by mining about 2.1 lakh tonnes of coal per day and seek to produce about 12.30 mt during the two months.

As of January, the mining company had achieved production of about 38.61 mt as against its production target of 55.15 mt, which was down 26 per cent in the first 10 months when compared to the previous financial year. Last fiscal, the company achieved coal output of 64 mt and managed to mine about 52 mt in the first 10 months.

However, due to sustained efforts, the company managed to step up production during January with an output of about 6 mt as against 5.7 mt in January 2020.

Meeting of general managers

The company held a meeting of general managers after the recent Board meeting and decided to step up production setting itself stiff targets to sustain growth momentum.

Per the company business plan, it is proposed to despatch about 2 lakh tonnes a day of coal in February and March.

The company is also looking at new open cast mines in the State and working towards securing various clearances for mining at the Naini coal block in Odisha.

The management is also working towards securing various clearances to commence work in at least four new open cast mines.