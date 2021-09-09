Companies

Sources say Ford Motor to cease local production in India, shut down both plants

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on September 09, 2021

Will continue to sell some cars through imports, provide support to dealers to service existing customers

Ford Motor will stop making cars in India and shut down both its plants in the country, two sources told Reuters, becoming the latest auto-maker to exit the market.

Ford made the decision as it was not profitable for them to continue, said one of the sources, adding that the process will take about a year to complete.

The US auto-maker will continue to sell some its cars in the country through imports, said the second source, adding that it will also provide support to dealers to service existing customers.

Ford did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Ford is the latest carmaker, following companies such as General Motors and Harley Davidson, to exit a market which once promised exponential growth.

Published on September 09, 2021

