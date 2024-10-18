The UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, in collaboration with Big B Corporation and KAZIND Medical Group of Kazakhstan, will develop the largest private healthcare facility in Kazakhstan.

The Kazak Government has allotted 243 hectares at Astana and 100 hectares at Almaty on lease 99 years.

Last year, the Group and BIG B signed an MoU with the Kazakh Government to develop a modern Medical University, a multi-specialty Hospital and a 5-star hotel in the region.

The project will not only transform Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector but also focuses on job creation and driving significant economic growth.

Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM and MRAM Group said the project will develop Central Asia’s largest medical university and healthcare facility.

The Medical College will teach 10,000 students and have a multi-specialty hospital with 1,000 beds. The joint venture will also develop a five-star hotel with 500 beds to support medical tourism and enhance the overall patient experience.

Ajay Bhandari, Director, BIG B Corporation and KAZIND Medical Group said with a $5.4 billion budget, the government plans include building 19 new hospitals and upgrading 50 per cent of bed capacity through public-private partnerships or a design, build, operate and maintain model.

Founded in 1995, SRAM & MRAM Group is a leading global provider of public health and emergency management solutions. With a strong presence in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India, and Bangladesh, the Group’s expertise in information technology and agro-products. It also owns luxury hotels in France and Brussels.