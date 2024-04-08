Helmet maker Steelbird Hi-Tech India reported a 27% revenue growth to .₹711 crore in FY24 and has embarked on manufacturing-cum-network expansion to sustain growth.

The company attributed its strong growth to its ability to connect with riders personally by giving them the highest standards of safety in various styles with many features. The company has achieved a global sales figure of more than 8 million units.

“Our mission has always revolved around prioritizing rider safety. This phenomenal growth is a testament to customers appreciating Steelbird products,” said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech.

The company has embarked on a multi-site manufacturing programme to meet its customers’ growing demands. It is also setting up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Hosur at an investment of ₹250 crore. Its overall production capacity is expected to increase from 30,000 helmets to 50,000 helmets per day.

Steelbird will also expand the number of rider shops that sell and service the company’s helmets, from 200 to more than 1000 in the next few years.

In FY25, the company plans to unveil 20 new helmets with 70 variants. “Steelbird is already the world’s largest helmet manufacturer, and the vision is to be the #1 choice of riders all over the world for their helmets, rider accessories such as gloves, goggles, and rider suits, as well as bike accessories, such as side boxes, it said.

