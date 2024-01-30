Sterlite Power on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth ₹1,400 crore during the quarter ended December 2023.

These orders from domestic and export markets are for high-performance power conductors, optical ground wire (OPGW) and power cables among others.

Further, the company has also received orders for specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services and turnkey EPC for extra high voltage (EHV) and high-voltage (HV) cables in the domestic market, Sterlite Power said.

The equipment will be supplied for projects like metro, data center, and power projects.

"The order wins are indicative of the growing demand for our product offerings in India and export markets.

"With increased focus on decarbonisation, our range of high-performance conductors, HV and EHV cables and specialized EPC services for cable transmission, continue to make a significant impact in the energy transition journey," Manish Agarwal, CEO, Global Products & Services said.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services provider.

It has a portfolio of 33 completed, sold and under construction power transmission projects covering approximately 15,350 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.