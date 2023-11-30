Sterlite Power on Thursday said it has secured a third order under the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project in Rajasthan through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

The power transmission developer said it secured the order for the Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-1-Bikaner Complex): Part-B Transmission project.

Sterlite Power will execute the on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis for 35 years.

Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said, “Transmission today underpins India’s energy transition success. We are happy to win this critical project that will allow around 8 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy to flow from RE-rich Bikaner to load centres in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP. We stay committed to build robust transmission infrastructure projects in the country to solve the toughest challenges of green energy delivery.”

Under the Part-B Bikaner Complex transmission scheme, Sterlite Power will develop two integral components: a 6,000 MVA, 765/400kV substation at Neemrana and two 400 kV transmission lines, spanning around 250 km, connecting Neemrana with existing Kotputli substation; and a LILO corridor that will connect the existing Gurgaon-Sohna line with the Gurgaon and Sohna substations, the company said.

With this project the company’s green energy portfolio has eight projects under execution. In March 2023, Sterlite Power won its first GEC project in Rajasthan — Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission (Phase III, Part G project).

This was followed by Beawar Transmission (Phase III, Part-F) in August 2023. Taken together with Project-B Bikaner complex, the GEC projects will entail construction of a ~950-km-long transmission corridor across Rajasthan.

These corridors will be instrumental in the evacuation of a significant portion of the 20 GW renewable energy from REZs in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW), Ramgarh (2.9 GW) and Bikaner (7.7 GW).