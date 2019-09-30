Companies

Sundaram-Clayton to shut its units on October 1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), an auto parts maker of the TVS Group, has announced non-working day in its factories on October 1 due to business slowdown across sectors, according to a statement.

The company has manufacturing plants at Padi and Mahindra World City in Chennai, Oragadam near Chennai, and Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Published on September 30, 2019
Sundaram Clayton Ltd
