On-demand delivery major, Swiggy, has appointed Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE; Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates; and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery on its board as directors.

CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy, Sriharsha Majety said, “We’re very excited about bringing on Mallika Srinivasan, Shailesh Haribhakti, and Sahil Barua to Swiggy’s Board of Directors. They have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale. Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers.”

“Swiggy is an enterprising and innovative company, which has redefined customer convenience and impactfully altered lifestyles. I am pleased to join the Board as the company moves forward in pushing boundaries and redefining newer segments,” said Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TAFE.

Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, said, “I am looking forward to being a part of the Swiggy board. As a young, privately held company, their focus on having the right discipline, governance, and expertise on the board makes me very optimistic about the company’s future and its ability to bring its mission of delivering unparalleled convenience to users to life.”

Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery said, “Swiggy’s mission of creating value through convenience for its large ecosystem of consumers, delivery partners, restaurant partners, and sellers is truly ambitious and inspiring. I look forward to supporting the Swiggy management team in their quest to build a world-class business that serves millions of customers in their everyday needs.”

These are the first independent directors on Swiggy’s board and will join current members, including Sriharsha Majety - CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy, Nandan Reddy, Co-founder of Swiggy, Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food, Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments- India, Prosus Ventures, Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner, India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors, and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 200,000 restaurant partners in hundreds of cities. Its quick commerce grocery service, Instamart, is present in over 25 cities. Swiggy’s latest addition, Dineout, offers users experiences in categories like dining out and events in over 20 cities across the country.