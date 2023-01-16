Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, announced the launch of a free ambulance service for all its active delivery executives and their dependents in the case of emergencies.

Swiggy has partnered with Dial 4242 Ambulance Services for this industry-first initiative. Delivery executives can reach them at the toll-free number: 1800 267 4242. If making a call might not be an option, executives can just tap the SOS button without leaving the partner app in the case of an emergency before, during or after a delivery. The process will require no documentation; the delivery executives will only need to confirm their partner ID, according to a press release.

Types of services

The service is now available across the country after being piloted in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. In the test runs and the cases raised so far, the service’s response time has been an average of 12 minutes. Dial 4242 can dispatch different types of ambulances, such as BLS (basic life support) ambulances, cardiac ambulances, ALS (advanced life support) ambulances, interstate ambulances, Covid-19 ambulances, and Hearse Vans, based on the severity of the case.

“Our delivery executives make lakhs of deliveries every day; however, emergencies tend to strike without warning. With the free ambulance service that is fast, on-demand, and comprehensive, Swiggy has got our executives’ back, giving them safety and peace of mind and getting them help when they need it the most,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy.

The service is free for all active delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and two children), who are covered under the insurance provided by Swiggy. Additionally, delivery executives can also choose to avail themselves of the ambulance for family members not covered under their insurance at a subsidised cost.

“We are glad that Swiggy addressed this proactively for their delivery fleet and partnered with Dial 4242, which has more than 10,000 ambulances across 500 cities in India with varied capabilities and on-ground support to reach the victim in a matter of minutes, saving a precious life. The nearest cashless hospital is also identified by Dial 4242 for Swiggy’s executives, ensuring they get timely treatment. Further, Dial 4242 ambulance will wait until their treatment begins. We hope this sets the precedence for more platforms to follow,” said Jeetendra Lalwani, co-founder, Dial4242.

