Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) has secured a major domestic solar project worth approximately ₹504 crore from a private Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Rajasthan.

The company will supply, install, and commission a 305 MW AC/396 MWp DC photovoltaic plant, marking a significant order win in the renewable energy sector.

The project comes from a repeat client and underscores SWREL’s strong positioning in the domestic private IPP market.

Global CEO Amit Jain highlighted the company’s strategic growth, noting promising prospects with both private sector projects and potential bids from public sector undertakings (PSUs) expected in the fourth quarter.

SWREL, a global end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction solutions provider, currently boasts a portfolio exceeding 20.7 GWp of solar projects.

The company operates across 28 countries, with a presence in regions including India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the America. Additionally, SWREL manages an operation and maintenance portfolio of 7.8 GWp solar power projects.

This latest order reinforces the company’s continued expansion in the renewable energy landscape and its capability to secure significant infrastructure projects in the domestic market.