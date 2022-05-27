Tata Motors files record 125 patents in FY22

Tata Motors, India’s largest automobile company, said it filed a record 125 patents in FY22. The company was granted 56 patents during the same year.

The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems.

Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors, said, “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation.” An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation among our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery, he added.

While the company did not provide details of the technologies for which the patents were filed, the innovations were in both commercial and passenger vehicle sectors. “The intrinsic capabilities in R&D, technology incubation and success in developing segment-defining vehicles in both commercial and passenger vehicles have resulted in the introduction of several innovations over the years,” Tata Motors said in a statement.