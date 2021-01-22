Companies

Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices by up to ₹26,000

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

Tata Motors on Friday said that it is increasing the price of its passenger vehicles, which will be effective from today onwards. The price increase can go up to ₹26,000, depending on the variant.

The company will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21, it said in a statement.

Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers, said Tata Motors.

Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Hero MotoCorp, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India and Audi India had already announced price hikes effective from this month.

