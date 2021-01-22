Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices by up to ₹26,000

Tata Motors on Friday said that it is increasing the price of its passenger vehicles, which will be effective from today onwards. The price increase can go up to ₹26,000, depending on the variant.

The company will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21, it said in a statement.

More Tata Motors likely to join other automakers in price hike

Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers, said Tata Motors.

Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Hero MotoCorp, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India and Audi India had already announced price hikes effective from this month.