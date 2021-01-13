Tata Motors likely to join other automakers in price hike

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tata Motors is also likely to join other automakers in announcing a price hike for its passenger vehicle models due to the increase in commodity prices, a top company official said on Wednesday.
Until now, the company has announced a price increase only in its commercial vehicle range.
“Input costs have been an issue across the industry. We have not yet announced a price increase, but we are just looking at the competitive landscape. But I think it’s a matter of time before there is a price increase,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, while addressing reporters on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the launch of the Altroz iTurbo.
The rise in commodity prices — including steel, aluminium, precious metals and plastics — has led automakers to increase model prices this month.
Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Hero MotoCorp, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India and Audi India have already announced price hikes effective from this month.
The rise in commodity prices aside, most automobile companies announce price increases from January every year, to attract customers in the December sales and liquidate the inventories.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...