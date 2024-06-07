Indian automaker Tata Motors launched Altroz Racer at an introductory price of ₹9.49 lakhs. The Altroz racer will be the sporty avatar of the company’s premium hatchback.

The car is equipped with upgraded technology and features and has also introduced two new variants XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range which will be available in petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG power trains

“Strengthening the Altroz lineup, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer - a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment-leading features and a tech-first approach, make the Racer desirable for new-gen customers who are connected, fashion-forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out.

With its performance-driven DNA and a race car-inspired look, we are confident that it will be the perfect companion that will make you #RacePastTheRoutine,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.