Indian automaker Tata Motors plans to equip 50 per cent of its workforce with new-age auto tech capabilities within five years.

In FY23, over 3,40,000 hours were invested in specialised training including higher education for shop floor technicians, digital transformation and e-learning and transforming mechanics to auto electronics.

Further, the company that invested ₹25 crore in training last year stated that across the automobile industry, there is a shortage of talent.

“Universities have started offering courses, but it will take some time, and across the automobile industry, there is a huge shortage of talent. There is a war of talent. We are collaborating with tech partners and academic institutions, tailor-made training programmes, a nationwide ‘learn and earn’ apprenticeship programme, and a sharp focus on diversity and inclusion, which is enabling us to develop and nurture a capable, future-ready workforce that is fit to excel,” said Sitaram Kandi, Vice President – HR, Tata Motors.

The company also has an apprenticeship programme focused on in-demand skills like mechatronics, IoT, robotics, and AI that offers hands-on training. Students with ITI/12th pass backgrounds are trained in specific skills via a novel ‘Learn & Earn’ model.

“More than 13,000 students are currently enrolled in the programme. Over 88 per cent of successful pass-outs are working with channel partners. The percentage of registered women participants in FY24 has more than quadrupled from FY22,” the company stated.

Further, after the acquisition of the Ford India facility at Sanand, Tata Motors partnered with a university to upskill 100 per cent of the newly acquired workforce. The courses that began in February 2023 are being pursued by over 820 employees.