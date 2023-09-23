Tata Motors has launched its third vehicle scrapping unit with the capacity to disassemble 15,000 end-of-life vehicles. The facility in Surat, developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Shree Ambica Auto, scraps end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. The first two facilities are in Jaipur and Bhubaneswar.

PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors, said, “Sustainability is our driving force and serves as our compass, guiding our vision and actions. With the launch of the Re.Wi.Re . facility in Surat, we make great strides on a transformative journey towards responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping. ”

The digital facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial and passenger vehicles. It has dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases.