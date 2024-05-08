Tata Power reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in Q4 of FY24 while revenue rose over 27 per cent on all-round performance from generation, renewables and distribution. The power producer reported a net profit of ₹895 crore on revenue of ₹15,847 crore.

The operational and financial performance of all its core businesses – generation, T&D and renewables – were strong and on the growth path, said CEO and MD, Praveer Sinha. He added that the clean energy portfolio will touch 15 GW by FY27 and “we are committed to supplying round-the-clock renewable energy to our consumers with a mix of solar, wind and pumped hydro storage projects in our portfolio,” he added.

The company ended the fiscal year with 4.5 GW of renewable capacity operational and another 5.5 GW of projects under implementation, taking the total green energy portfolio to over 10 GW.

For the full year, the company reported a 10.8 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,696 crore, while revenue increased 11.5 per cent to ₹55,109 crore.

Tata Power has 6,277 Ckm (Circuit Kms) of transmission lines portfolio including 1,651 Ckm capacity in the pipeline. In FY24, it won two projects worth ₹2,300 crore under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process – the Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) - Bikaner III Neemrana II Transmission and the Intrastate Transmission Scheme in Uttar Pradesh through SPV Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission.

Odisha Distribution Business continued to report profit, backed by continuous reduction in AT&C losses and better working capital management, it reported net profit growth of 21 per cent to ₹307 crore in FY24.