Tata Power Solar bags ₹5,500-cr EPC order from SJVN

Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has bagged the country’s largest solar EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) order of 1GW from the public sector undertaking SJVN.

The ₹5,500-crore project will be developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and will be completed within 24 months.

Spread across 5,000-plus acres in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the project aims to cut 22,87,128 kg of carbon emission and generate around 2,500 million units annually, a press note from Tata Power stated.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “We are proud to have won this mega solar project from SJVN. Implementation of such large project reflects our commitment to the promotion of clean and green energy in the country and strengthens our position as the leading solar EPC player.”

The company’s order book has crossed ₹12,000 crore, with a cumulative portfolio of more than 9.3GW for utility-scale renewables projects.