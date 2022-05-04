Tata Power Renewable commissions 120MW solar project in Gujarat

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 120MW solar project in Masenka, Gujarat, the company said on Wednesday.

The project will produce 3,05,247 MWh annually for the Gujarat government (GUVNL).

Approximately 3.81 lakhs modules were used in the installation. The project will reduce up to 1.03 lakh tonnes of CO2 annually, the company said. A thin-film glass on glass modules of various wattages and harnesses of capacity 440Wp to 460Wp have been used in the project.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power said, “We are proud to announce the commissioning of the 120 MW solar project at Masenka within a short span of five months. We have solidified our position as a major renewable energy player and are committed to helping India achieve its clean energy goals."

With the addition of this 120 MW, the renewables capacity in operation by Tata Power now stands at 3,520 MW with 2,588 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. Its total renewable capacity is 4,920 MW, including 1,400 MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.

"Renewable energy is the future. We feel proud to commission the 120MW project at Masenka as it reasserts our commitment to a sustainable tomorrow,” added Ashish Khanna, President – Renewables, Tata Power.