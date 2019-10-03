Tata Steel pockets Rs 5,000 cr profit during insolvency case of Bhushan Steel

Tata Steel has walked away with a profit of Rs 5,000 crore made by Bhushan Steel during the insolvency period of over 18 months.

In contrast, the National Company Law Tribunal has ruled that the profit made by Bhushan Power and Steel during the insolvency period belongs to the financial and operational creditors.

JSW Steel, the winning bidder of Bhushan Power, has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the NCLT’s order.

As of May 18, the current assets of Bhushan Steel were Rs 7,909 crore, while its current liabilities were Rs 2,742 crore. Therefore, the net current assets bagged by Tata Steel after the insolvency proceeding were Rs 5,168 crore.

In fact, Bhushan Steel had inventories of Rs 4,219 crore and trade receivables of Rs 1,288 crore when Tata Steel officially took over the company.

Tata Steel also inherited non-current assets, other than fixed assets of Rs 2,028 crore and and non-current liabilities of Rs 97 crore. In all, it got non-current assets of Rs 1,931 crore.

Thus, Bhushan Steel has gained Rs 7,099 crore ever since Tata Steel placed a bid of Rs 35,000 crore to acquire the insolvent asset.

Tata Steel did not respond to the questionnaire sent by BusinessLine.

Considering that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was a time-bound resolution process, the Committee of Creditors did not make a claim on profit during the insolvency period in the initial cases, said a lawyer familiar with the development.

Some of the other companies that have benefited from the CoC’s omission include Vedanta and JSW Steel, which acquired Electrosteel Steels and Monnet Ispat. Unlike Bhushan Steel, the profit accrued in both the cases was negligible as most of the units in both cases were not operational.

Bhushan Power

In fact, he said, the issue on profit in the case of Bhushan Power was raked up by its promoter, Sanjay Singhal, during the court proceedings and it would not stand scrutiny in the court of law as the initial process document for insolvency issued by CoC cannot be changed at the fag end, he said.

Once bitten twice shy, CoCs have made their claim on profit in the case of Essar Steel, whose insolvency proceeding was delayed as the company had moved various courts to scuttle insolvency, said the lawyer.

In the case of Essar Steel, which is being taken over by ArcelorMittal, NCLT ruled that Rs 3,400 crore profit made by Essar Steel during the insolvency period should be distributed among the financial and operational creditors.

The sharp increase in demand, lower cost of production and moratorium on interest payment on defaulted loan have ensured that the insolvent company made a huge profit during the insolvency period, said an analyst.