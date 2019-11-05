Torrent Power net rises 83% to Rs 755 cr in Sept qtr

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Torrent Power on Tuesday posted about 83 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 755.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.
Its consolidated net profit was Rs 413.52 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.
Total income rose to Rs 3,891.29 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,488.66 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.
The company’s board at its meeting approved a scheme of arrangement for transfer of cable business undertaking to TCL Cables, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, on a going concern basis by way of slump sale with effect from the appointed date of April 1, 2020, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 214.50 crore (to be adjusted for change in working capital).
The scheme is subject to approval of regulatory authorities and the National Company Law Tribunal, it said.
The board has also approved the proposal of purchase of 20 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each of TCL Cables for a consideration of Rs 2 crore.
Prior to purchase of equity shares, TCPL was a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Power. After this acquisition, TCPL will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary.
Torrent Power is a Rs 13,341 crore integrated power utility of Rs 21,000 crore Torrent Group. It is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain — generation, transmission and distribution.
The company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3,703 MW comprising of 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 611 MW of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.
The company has an additional 791 MW of renewable projects under construction; on completion of the said projects, the aggregate renewable capacity would be 1,402 MW and the aggregate generation capacity would be over 4,494 MW.
The company distributes nearly 16.68 billion units to over 3.32 million customers in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Dahej SEZ in Gujarat, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...