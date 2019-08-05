Companies

Torrent Power Q1 net up 22 per cent at ₹276 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 05, 2019 Published on August 05, 2019

Torrent Power on Monday posted about 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹276.59 crore for June quarter ended this year compared to ₹227.32 crore shown during the corresponding quarter last year, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company’s total income in the quarter rose to ₹3,790.61 crore from ₹3,580.42 crore a year ago.

The shareholders in the annual general meeting held on Monday approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The company had sought shareholders’ nod for issuance of NCDs by way of offer or invitation to raise up to ₹1,500 crore on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers, banks other than scheduled commercial banks and companies.

The company’s shareholders also approved a dividend of ₹5 per equity share for 2018-19.

