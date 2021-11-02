Trent posts ₹80-cr net profit for Q2

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs ₹79.99 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹78.56 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 saw over twofold jump to ₹1,178.08 crore, compared with ₹585.37 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹1,116.56 crore, a jump of 57.66 per cent as against ₹708.20 crore a year ago.
Trent Chairman Noel N Tata said, "The second wave and the aftermath disrupted our operations across our concepts in the first quarter. Nevertheless, we have been pleasantly encouraged by the rapid recovery in customer offtake starting from the middle of June as the business re-opened in many markets." Trent's fashion business has in particular recovered sharply and is now back to operating profitability, he said.
Trent is continuing to focus on building out differentiated brands and strong expansion of its reach through stores and digital platform, he said.
The company continues to remain focused and committed to the accelerated store expansion agenda and also on digital channel, as online channel registered over 95 per cent growth in Q2 over the previous quarter.
“We are confident that the business has the expertise and importantly the resilience to navigate and leverage this difficult phase.
"Near-term uncertainties notwithstanding, we are continuing to focus on building out differentiated brands and strong expansion of our reach through stores and digital platform," he said.
.
Shares of Trent Ltd on Tuesday settled at ₹1,042.20 on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent over the previous close.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...