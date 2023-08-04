Television ad volumes grew by 3 per cent in the January-June period compared to same period last year as per the latest estimates by TAM Media. This comes on the back of many firms cutting back on their ad spends during this period to protect margins amidst inflationary pressures. Experts believe with moderation in inflationary pressures and upcoming festival season, ad volumes and spends are likely to grow in the second half of the year.

As per AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, food and beverage was the top sector with a 23 per cent share of the total ad volumes in the first half of the year. Personal care (17 per cent), services ( 14 per cent), household products (9 per cent) and personal healthcare (7 per cent) were the other sectors that were heavy advertisers during this period. Hair care, laundry, building materials, auto and personal accessories were also among the top ten sectors in terms of ad volumes.

In terms of categories, soaps, toilet and floor cleaners, e-commerce, washing powder and liquids, toothpaste, aerated soft drinks, milk beverages, biscuits, shampoos and chocolates were the top ten most advertised categories. “The top ten categories together added 31 per cent share of the ad volumes in the January-June period of this year. Biscuits were the new entrants among the top ten categories,” it added.

positive growth

The report noted that nearly 200 categories registered positive growth during this period in terms of ad volumes. “Soaps saw the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 88 per cent followed by toilet and floor cleaners with 35 per cent growth during January-June 2023 compared to January-June 2022,” the report noted.

FMCG players dominated the top ten advertisers rankings. Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt India, Godrej Consumer Products, P&G, Cadburys India, Coca-Cola India, ITC, PepsiCo India, Wipro and Colgate Palmolive India were among the top ten advertisers.

The second half is expected to see a surge in ad spends and ad volumes on the back of the upcoming festival season and marquee cricket properties of Asia Cup and ICC World Cup. Leading FMCG companies which had cut back on ad spends to protect margins are expected to increase ad spends.

In a recent interaction, Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia told businessline, “The second half of the year is fully loaded. We are expecting to see a good festival season in terms of ad spends. Also there is a solid line-up of cricket properties with Asia Cup and World Cup. So the second half will be action packed in terms of ad spends and we expect to end the year on a high.”