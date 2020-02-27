TVS Motor ropes in local partner for Honduras market

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced its partnership with Motomundo SA in Honduras for sales and service functions.

As part of this association, Motomundo SA will facilitate the sales and service of TVS products across all Motomundo stores in the country.

Motomundo stores will start with an exclusive outlet for TVS Motor Company, and within a year, will extend the arrangement to three stores, according to a statement.

“We are delighted to partner with Motomundo SA to expand our presence in Honduras. The unique distribution network that Motomundo SA has developed makes it the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers and consolidate our presence in the region,” R Dilip, Executive Vice-President - International Business, TVS Motor Company. said.

TVS Motor Company will be present in 40 Motomundo outlets and over 25 dealers across Honduras.

The company will also operate 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spares support.

The range of two-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with retail finance schemes.

TVS Motor Company will sell its Apache range of bikes and scooters such as Ntorq 125 and Wego in Honduras.

The company has been strengthening its presence in the Latin American market in the past few years.