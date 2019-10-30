TVS Motor ties up with Cadisa to expand in Central America

TVS Motor Company has entered into a partnership with Cadisa, a business group operating across Guatemala and El Salvador, in a move to strengthen its business and increase two-wheeler sales in Central America.

Cadisa will facilitate the opening of 15 flagship outlets for TVS Motor in a phased manner. TVS Motor will also be present in 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala. The company will operate over 25 service outlets, too. The range of two- and three-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes, according to a statement.

“Cadisa has rich experience and understanding of the needs of customers in this region. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers throughout Central America and consolidate our presence in the region,” said R Dilip, Executive Vice-President, International Business, TVS Motor.

“All our outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in line with TVS Motor Company’s global standards. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company, combined with our network facility, will definitely create an impact in Guatemala and El Salvador,” said Jorge Siekavizza, Senior Director. Cadisa.

New products

TVS Motor presently retails Apache bikes, Wego scooters and King Deluxe three-wheelers. It will partner with Cadisa to showcase three new products at the Expo Moto, to be held in Guatemala City, on November 1-3. Guatemala is said to be the second largest motorcycle market in Central America after Mexico.

All three home-grown players — TVS Motor, Hero and Bajaj — operate there.