UCO Bank Zonal Office has sanctioned loans to the tune of around Rs 10 crore and issued letters for the same during a Mega MSME and Townhall Meet at FKCCI Federation House, held in the city.

The MSME products of UCO Bank were showcased, and the customers were made aware of their USPs. Sanction letters were distributed to businessmen, women entrepreneurs, textile manufacturers, and others to assist them financially in carrying out their economic activities.

The Chief Guests of the event were H. M. Srinivasa, Additional Director (MSME & PP), GoK; B V Gopal Reddy, President, FKCCI; and M. G. Balakrishna, Vice President, FKCCI.

The programme began with a keynote address by Manoj Kumar Sahu, Dy General Manager and Zonal Head, UCO Bank Bangalore, who spoke about our bank’s financials and approach of Bangalore Zone for the aid and upliftment of the MSME sector as well as the other financial needs of the customers.

Assistant General Manager Javed Khan, from Head Office, MSME Department, also joined the meeting through Video Conference mode and addressed the forum with our Bank initiatives regarding various tailor-made MSME schemes. H. M. Srinivasa, Additional Director (MSME and PP), GoK, addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of MSME. FKCCI Chief Guests also guided the customers with valuable input on trading and MSME loan facilities.