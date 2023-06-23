Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest and inaugurate businessline’s flagship ‘MSME Growth Conclave,’ to be held on International MSME Day on June 27, Tuesday, in Bengaluru.

Last year too, on MSME Day, businessline had hosted a conclave for MSMEs, which saw the participation of many industry people from this sector.

The MSME sector plays a vital role in the Indian economy, serving as a significant pillar for its growth. With a vast network comprising approximately 30 million units, this sector generates employment opportunities for around 70 million individuals. Moreover, it encompasses the manufacturing of over 6,000 products, contributing to around 45 per cent of the manufacturing output and around 40 per cent to both direct and indirect exports.

As the country moves towards a more inclusive growth agenda, the sector assumes greater importance with its potential to help realise the target of the proposed National Manufacturing Policy of raising the share of the manufacturing sector in GDP from 16 per cent at present to 25 per cent by the end of 2022.

To celebrate the contribution of small businesses and entrepreneurs, businessline is hosting this conclave.

The conclave is powered by the State Bank of India in association with Bank of Baroda credit card. The Associate Partners are Canara Bank and Aashirvaad, while the State Partner is the Government of West Bengal, Department of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and Textiles. The Electric Mobility Partner is Mahindra, and Broadcast Partner is newsX.

The event will discuss the effect of interest rates on the growth of MSMEs and how MSMEs can leverage technology such as Cloud and AI for digital transformation.

This occasion unites MSMEs from diverse sectors, celebrating their spirit and potential as they persistently strengthen and expand. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s inaugural address will be followed by two power-packed panel discussions on the topics ‘Interest Rates and Growth of MSMEs’ and ‘Leveraging Technology, Cloud, and AI for Digital Transformation in MSMEs.’

The speakers include Siddhesh Naik, Country Leader, Data, AI, and Automation Software, Technology Sales, IBM India & South Asia; Rajeev Singh, Vice President & Business Head, Midmarket & Emerging Business – Indian Subcontinent, SAP India Pvt Limited; Aiswarya Ravi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of fintech Kinara Capital; Shashidhar Shetty, President, KASSIA; JR Bangera, National MSME Board; Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium, and Small Businesses, Microsoft; Sudhanshu Suman, General Manager, MSME Wing, Canara Bank; and Rajat Shikar, Co-fonder & CPO, Dealshare.

The live streaming link for the event is: https://bit.ly/BLMSME

