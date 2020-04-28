Vedanta Iron Ore gives ₹1 cr to Karnataka CM relief fund to fight Covid-19

Vedanta Iron Ore in Karnataka contributed ₹1 crore to Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat Covid-19.

Krishna Reddy, Director-Vedanta Iron Ore Business, Karnataka and Meghna Ghosh, Chief External Relation Officer ,Vedanta Iron Ore Business, Karnataka, met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in this regard.

The company said that in line with Vedanta’s philosophy of care and community welfare, Vedanta Iron Ore Business has also been working in close coordination with the office of the district administration of Chitradurga, Goa, Jharkhand and Visakhapatnam to help them in providing necessary infrastructure and provisioning of protective equipment, across Covid-19 medical facilities in the State.

Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Vedanta Iron Ore Business, said, “We, at Vedanta, have always believed in giving back to society and the nation. The contribution of ₹1 crore towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Covid-19 is a step forward to combat the coronavirus. Humanity and supporting the masses is the need of the hour in these trying times, we will succeed in fighting this pandemic.”

Krishna Reddy, Director-Vedanta Iron Ore Business, Karnataka, said, “I am hopeful that through our collective efforts, we will succeed in fighting this dreaded virus. I would also request citizens of Karnataka to stay safe and act responsibly.”

As part of the Vedanta Group’s efforts to support people in distress, Vedanta Iron Ore at Karnataka is ramping up its community outreach programmes.