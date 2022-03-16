Vijay Subramaniam launches independent venture 29SeptemberWorks

Media and entertainment industry veteran Vijay Subramaniam on Wednesday announced the launch of an independent venture that will develop, curate, finance and produce multi-platform content for the Indian market, with a focus on the Southern Indian region.

In September last year, Subramaniam quit Amazon Prime Video where he was serving as Director and head of content. In his previous stints, he has held leadership roles at various companies such as Star Network, MTV Networks and Disney India.

The new enterprise, ‘29SeptemberWorks’, will be a platform-agnostic creator-enabler. The company is already underway with its first slate that features films in Malayalam and Tamil and series in Tamil and Kannada, the company said in a statement. Subramaniam is also partnering with leading production houses to bolster their upcoming slates with engaging and impactful content.

New-age entertainment

Subramaniam, Founder & Managing Director, 29SeptemberWorks, said, “Indian content is at its tipping point moment. On one side is a massive and entertainment-hungry population and on the other side is some of the finest content creating minds that the world has seen. 29SeptemberWorks is slated to be a new-age entertainment company that will leverage the best of these two worlds to enable storytellers, especially from the South of India, both in front and behind the camera, to take their craft pan-India and to the world.”

Bengaluru-headquartered 29SeptemberWorks also has a presence in Chennai and Kochi, and is in the process of expanding its creative and development team.

“I hope to leverage my experience in building partnerships with progressive minds and entities and the ambition is to build a strong, sustainable bridge between creators and customers and in doing so, expand the canvas of our stories in every respect, creatively and commercially,” he added.